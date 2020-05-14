Malawi: Court Frees On Bail 7 Men Suspected of 'Pelting' President Mutharika's Convoy

13 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Blantyre Magistrate Court has on Wednesday released on bail seven people who were arrested last week on suspicion of pelting stones at President Peter Mutharika's motorcade in Blanyre squatter township of Ndirande.

Kaole: One of the suspects granted bail There was heavy police presence outside the courtroom

The seven - Maloya Gulani, Jonathan William, McCloud Mulima, John Meleka, Daniel Kaole, Precious Zulu and Joseph Matchado - were separately arrested on Thursday when the incident happened and on Friday.

They damaged a window of a sweeping vehicle, the police vehicle with a siren which is always on the front of the presidential convoy, damaging one of its glasses and wounding a police officer.

Granting them bail, Blantyre Senior Resident Magistrate Ackia Mwanyongo said the suspects were not flight risk and that their offence was bailable.

Mwanyongo ordered them to surrender their travel documents and report to Police fortnightly.

The seven have been slapped with four counts, three charges of malicious damage to three vehicles contrary t Section 344 (1) of the Penal Code.

They also answer one charge of unlawful wounding contrary to Section 241 (1) A of the Penal Code.

The suspects - being represented by lawyer Wester Kossam - have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

There was no mention of stoning official presidential motorcade but governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vehicles in the Presidential Convoy.

There were jubilations from relatives and some opposition party supporters at the court as the suspects were being released on bail amid heavy police presence with more than 30 armed police officers.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.