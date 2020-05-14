Kenya: 237 Dead, 800,000 Displaced in Kenya Floods

13 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — 237 people have lost their lives due to floods as rains cause havoc across the country, according to official statistics.

The worst affected areas are around Lake Victoria, Lake Naivasha, Tana River, Nzoia River and parts of Central Kenya along tributaries that flow into Tana River from The Aberdares.

"As of this (Wednesday) morning, Kenyans who have lost their lives due to floods are 237," said Eugene Wamalwa, the Devolution Cabinet Secretary, "That is a very high number compared to those Kenyans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 who are about 33."

He said 161,000 households are also affected or displaced.

"Meaning we have 807 Kenyans who are affected by these floods," he told a news conference in Nairobi. "With rains going on and our dams filling (up), it means more will be affected. We are urging people in flood-prone areas, mudslide prone areas to move to higher grounds."

In recent weeks, security forces have been moving people out by force to higher grounds.

"We are visiting all the affected areas, like in Lake Naivasha people around there have been affected but the worst affected is around Lake Victoria. We are assisting those affected with food and clean water and other basic necessities."

The Kenya Meteorological Department projects that the ongoing rains will continue to June.

