Cameroon: PWD of Bamenda Declared Cameroon League Champions

13 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By NDI Eugene NDI

Yaounde — Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) has terminated its domestic championships over the novel coronavirus pandemic, effectively declaring PWD of Bamenda champions of Elite One league.

Fecafoot Tuesday announced that it was impossible to complete the 2019/20 football season due to Covid-19 virus which had infected 2,689 people as at Wednesday.

Cameroon national government suspended soccer and other sports-related activities in March, following the outbreak of the virus grinding the 18-team top tier league to a halt.

The top-tier league was preparing for Round 29 at the time and Fecafoot has now confirmed that the current standing will be considered final. PWD of Bamenda - who will represent Cameroon in the Caf Champions League - had 47 points by Round 28, one ahead of second-placed Coton Sports who will represent the country in the Confederations Cup.

The decision also crowned, Astres of Douala, Louves MINPROFF of Yaounde as champions of Elite Two league and the women's championships respectively.

"This is good news. We have been expecting this (championship) title for 58 years today," said PWD of Bamenda President Pascal Abunde.

Fecafoot said in a statement that the decision was reached following consultation with various stakeholders including the country's Transitional Technical Committee (CTT) that manages the professional male soccer league, Cameroon Women's Football League (LFFC) the Syndicate of Elite Clubs (SYCEC) and the National Syndicate of Cameroon Footballers (SYNAFOC).

The CTT has been in charge of men's topflight league since the beginning of the 2019/20 season following the suspension of the Cameroon Professional Football League.

Fecafoot President Seidou Mbombo Njoya said the Executive Committee had also consulted the health and security commissions of the federation before taking the decision.

