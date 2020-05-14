Nigeria: COVID-19 - Journalist, Wife Test Positive in Kano

13 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

A journalist working with Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV) in Kano, on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19, alongside his wife

Nasir Ibrahim told PREMIUM TIMES that he developed the symptoms following an official engagement with a former media aide to President Umaru Yar'Adua, Rabiu Musa, in Kano.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the former presidential aide, Mr Musa, died from coronavirus symptoms while awaiting his test result. The result later confirmed that the official died from coronavirus complications.

Mr Musa was the chief press secretary to Mr Yar'Adua when he was a governor of Katsina State. Before his death, he was UNICEF's chief communication officer in Kano.

Mr Ibrahim voluntarily submitted himself for testing after suspecting that he may have been exposed to COVID-19. following the passing of the former presidential aide.

On Tuesday, Mr Ibrahim announced his test result and that of his wife to colleagues that the samples returned positive.

"This is to inform you I was tested positive of COVID-19 along with my wife," Mr Ibrahim said.

He added that "I had a contact with the communication officer of UNICEF, Kano field office on April 22. He died of COVID-19 on May 2, and my sample was taken on May 6. I got the result today, Tuesday, May 12, which shows we are positive.

"Though we are still asymptomatic, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) advised us to go on self isolation in our home. They gave me a thermometer to check my temperature and that of my wife and my three children daily and send it to them.

"They asked me to send any symptoms observed for immediate action, I need your prayers please," Mr Ibrahim said.

