Rwanda: Parliament Starts Extraordinary Session

13 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

The Chamber of Deputies will today, May 13, start an extraordinary session after more than a month of limited parliamentary activity.

The plenary, which will take place at 3 pm, will, among other things, examine the €91.4 million (Rwf93 billion) loan agreement between Rwanda and the World Bank, Parliament tsaid. The loan is designed for energy development in Rwanda.

The session comes after over a month of limited parliamentary activity due to the partial COVID-19 lockdown. Parliamentary committees are still meeting through video conferencing.

The lockdown was ordered on March 21, as one of the measures to curb the spread of the virus and was eased on May 4.

The Committee on Education, ICT, Culture and Youth will examine the complaint of Rwandan students who studied at Hope Africa University in Burundi who seek degree equivalence.

The Committee on Economy and Trade will scrutinise the draft law governing cooperatives in Rwanda.

