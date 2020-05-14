Rwanda: COVID-19 - Dozens Arrested While Praying in a House

13 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

Police in Musanze District on Tuesday night arrested at least 23 people for breaching the government directive banning congregating in ungazetted areas to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The faithful were crammed in a house owned by one of them in Cyabararika suburb from Muhoza Sector in Musanze District.

According to the Chief Inspector of Police Alexis Rugigana, the Northern Region Police Spokesperson, police got a tip-off from residents that some people had congregated in a house to pray.

"After they were apprehended, the suspects said that they were praying for the coronavirus to end. The suspects also said that they were praying for a baby who was sick," added Rugigana.

The Northern Region Police Spokesperson urged the general public to protect their lives by abiding with all the directives that are in place to contain COVID-19.

He went on to warn that whoever breaches the directives will be punished.

