Burundi: Govt Expels Senior WHO Official, Experts

13 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

Burundi on Wednesday expelled a World Health Organisation (WHO) representative and three senior health experts.

Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo - who was the WHO boss in Bujumbura - and his three colleagues were declared persona non grata and given up to May 15 to leave the country.

The others are Prof Daniel Tarzy, Dr Ruhna Mirindi Bisimwa and Dr jean-Pierre Mulunda Nkata.

The Foreign Ministry wrote a note verbale to the WHO Africa head offices in Brazzaville, asking that the four officials leave the country, but did not specify the reasons.

Burundi had by Wednesday reported 15 cases of Covid-19, with one death.

The country closed its main airport to international flights. But it has attracted public criticism for going on with planned elections due May 20 by allowing public rallies and gatherings.

Officials in Bujumbura said they will not permit election observers into the country unless they accept to take 14 days of quarantine. That would mean that they will come out days after ballots are cast.

Reports had earlier indicated WHO had raised questions on the testing procedures employed in Bujumbura. But the expulsion did not refer to any tiff with WHO.

President Pierre Nkurunziza is stepping down after three terms in office.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.