Kenya: Lawmakers on the Spot for Giving Billions to Rail Link, Ignoring COVID-19

A parliamentary committee is on the spot over the Sh1.8 billion it approved for the rehabilitation of the Nairobi-Nanyuki Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) line in the Supplementary Budget II passed three weeks ago.

The Transport, Public Works and Housing Committee of the National Assembly failed to flag the allocation despite warning from the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO).

The committee chaired by Pokot South MP David Pkosing instead kept quiet as the House approved the amount contrary to Article 223 of the Constitution and the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act.

In its advisory to the National Assembly, PBO, which advises Parliament and its committees on fiscal matters, noted that the MGR rehabilitation is a new project and therefore, not part of the 2019/20 national budget that was approved by the House through the Appropriations Act in June last year.

"It is imperative to note that the PFM Act prohibits introducing new programmes at the supplementary stage," PBO says in its report to the National Assembly.

The Supplementary Budget II was meant to provide a stimulus package for Kenyans against the effects of the Covid-19 disease that is ravaging the world economy.

Interestingly, the amount has already been spent, yet it does not fall under the category of emergency projects.

However, Mr Pkosing, the committee chairman, defended the project, terming it as "an emergency", in an interview with the Nation.

Article 223 of the Constitution provides that the national government may spend money that has not been appropriated by Parliament.

It must, however, seek approval within two months of the first withdrawal.

The committee has also been accused of colluding with the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Housing that it oversights, for planning to allocate money to new projects in the 2020/21 financial year against a presidential directive.

The matter came up when Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia appeared before the committee as it scrutinised the 2020/21 estimates on Monday.

Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa said that at least Sh2.1 billion has already been allocated for the construction of Marsabit-Shegel road.

Mr Macharia was hard-pressed to explain how the project got the billions and instead requested that his PS Prof Paul Maringa answer the question.

Prof Maringa admitted to the committee that he could not understand where the Sh2.1 billion came from, noting that only Sh300 million had been allocated for the project.

Ms Jaldesa, a member of the committee, said that it was wrong for government officials to dish out money to projects that have no immediate impact on the people they serve.

She noted that this goes against the presidential directive, being a new project and coming at a time the country is marshalling resources to deal with Covide-19.