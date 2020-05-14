Sudan: Covenant Document Signed Between Al-Fallatah and Rizeigat to Stop Hostilities.

Nyala — The tribes of Al- Fallata and Rizeigat signed a covenant and a charter to stop hostilities in the recent incidents in the state of South Darfur, in which dozens of tribesmen were killed.

The signing of the document witnessed by the second commander of the Rapid Support Forces, the caretaker governor of South Darfur, Major General Hashim Khalid Mahmoud, the Director General of South Darfur State Police, the general superintendent of Fallat tribe, Yousif al-Sammani, and the representative of the superintendent of the Rizeigat tribe, Dr. Mohamed Issa Aliyou, and a number of leaders of the traditional administrations of the two tribes

The two tribes agreed on several items, including an agreement to immediately stop all hostile actions and security violations in all areas, secure the lives of all citizens, and intensify efforts to return the looted properties, with purist of all the predators, and aggressors who triggered this sedition, and to arrest them and bringing them to trial.

The document included some demands including the maintenance of the water resources affected by the conflict, the drilling and urgent installation of new drinking water sources, and the opening and secure of all roads in the state.

The caretaker governor of South Darfur state, Major General Hashim Khalid Mahmoud, said that the document of the covenant and the charter will be a reference for all the people of Sudan.

The governor commended the great role of the Second commander of the RSF in mending the social fabric, solving the water and the electricity problem, and his role in the initiative between the two tribes and the signing of covenant agreement between the two parties.

The Second Commander of the RSF, Lieutenant General Abdul-Rahim Hamdan Daqlo, pointed to directives from Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemidati, the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, and Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, for the collection of weapons, and the arrest of the predators.

He pointed to the false news on the media, the false reports, and those who have hidden agenda, announcing a meeting to held tomorrow Thursday for the collection of weapons from (6) tribes to be handed to the regular forces.

Lieutenant General Abud Rahim pointed to Al Rizeigat and Fallatah tribes historical bonds and coexistence, praising the great role that the security committee in South Darfur.

Superintendent of Al- Fallatah tribe, Yousif Al Samani praised efforts of the state government and Daqlo, in establishing security and imposing the state's prestige.