Sudan: PM Denies Existence of Any Agreement to Dismiss Health Minister

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, affirmed that there is no agreement or recommendation from any party to dismiss the Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Tom.

The Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said in a press statement at the corona platform at the Doctors House today, that the Minister of Health, after the cabinet meeting today, entered into a separate meeting with the Prime Minister that lasted until four o'clock this afternoon.

The Information Minister said that the dismissal decision is to be made by the Prime Minister with the Council of Ministers, stressing the understanding and joint work between the different bodies of the government.

Adding that, a meeting was held between the representative of the Council of Ministers, the Sovereign Council, and the Forces for Freedom and Change participated for the discussion of the matrix issues, at the end of the meeting, members at the meeting made remarks on the performance of the health minister, while some members claimed the dismissal of the health minister, while it was responded that this meeting is not the right place for such decision, though the remarks were heard to..

Faisal indicated that the Minister of Health is not above criticism or accountability like the rest of the other ministers, noting that all the ministers were brought to take part in the government by the glorious December revolution, and they are voluntarily held accountable before the Sudanese people, and the various organs.

The minister of culture and information has renewed the confidence of the Council of Ministers in the Minister of Health and the medical cadre in the country.

He noted out: "Today, news was published about a recommendation from the joint meeting between the Sovereign, the Ministers' Council, and the Forces of Freedom and Change to dismiss the Minister of Health,", indicating that Minister of Health has participated in the Council of Ministers today, and entered into a long joint meeting with the Prime Minister.

Faisal reiterated: "We say in the words of the Council of Ministers and the Prime Minister, there is no agreement, recommendation, or approval by any party to dismiss the health minister."

He stressed that there was no recommendation, or decision regarding the dismissal of the health minister", he added: "we say that this news is not true and the news was withdrawn from some sites"

The information Minister noted the Council of Ministers commend on the performance of the Ministry of Health and medical the personnel in combat of the corona pandemic and the citizen's protection.