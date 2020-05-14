Zimbabwe: MDC-A Legislator Mamombe, 2 Others Arrested

14 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

MDC Alliance legislator Joanah Mamombe was yesterday arrested for allegedly engaging in an illegal demonstration in Harare.

Mamombe, who is the legislator for Harare West, was arrested alongside two other opposition party members, Cecilia Chinembiri and Netsai Marova.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the trio's arrest, although he was still to find out where they were being held.

"I can confirm that the police arrested the three in Harare today in connection with an illegal demonstration, which occurred in Warren Park earlier in the day. They are in our custody and we are still making further investigations into the issue," he said.

"We want to warn members of the public, or any groups who are engaging in acts which affect efforts by the Government to fight Covid-19 that they will be arrested without fear or favour. They will only have themselves to blame."

MDC-A secretary-general Charlton Hwende said he only learnt of the demonstration, which took place in Warren Park D, through social media.

