Sudan: Dire Conditions Face Families Who Fled Sudan's Kassala

13 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kassala — Hundreds of Kassala families, who fled the recent violence in Makram, Kadugli, El Murabaat and El Soug El Shaabi districts in the city, are trying to find shelter near the garrison and in schools.

Tribal clashes in Kassala city between Nuba and Beni Amer tribesmen last week left eight dead and more than 80 injured. An uneasy calm returned to Kassala on Monday following reconciliation efforts by tribal leaders, and the deployment of a government security force.

Kassala residents told Radio Dabanga that the people in the shelters have no water and no shade. Temperatures are very high. People have to sleep on the ground.

People living in the shelters demand that the authorities improve the security situation and arrest those involved in the violence, so that they can return to their homes. They also called for urgent emergency aid.

A large number of people also took refuge in the homes of relatives.

The joint Nuba-Beni Amer Reconciliation Committee is continuing its work.

During its meeting with the governor of Kassala, the committee called for security and judicial measures to ensure that the violence flares up again. The committee wants "the outlaws, perpetrators and instigators" of the violence to be held accountable.

The committee also called for the provision of water, food and health care to the residents who have fled their houses.

Two months ago a peace accord between the Nuba and Beni Amer tribes in Kassala was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved.

