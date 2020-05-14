Sudan: Daglo Warns Against Consequences of Provoking Sedition and Tribal Conflicts

Khartoum — The First deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council and Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has warned against the consequences of stirring up strife and tribal conflicts to achieve political goals.

In a press statement following his visit today to the wounded and injured personnel of the rapid support in the incidents of Kadugli, Daglo revealed the formation of investigation boards to investigate the incidents that occurred in Kadugli in the state of South Kordofan, to clearly uncover the facts, expressing his regret for this incident indicating that the Rapid Support Forces since the change in the country remained facing many challenges, and is exposed to betrayal, planned targeting, and secret plans.

He added: "These hands are not only destroying the Rapid Support Forces, but they also work to destroy the Sudan, and we will uncover them in the near future."

He pointed to a plan aimed at withdrawing RSF from the Capital Khartoum by stirring up conflicts and creating tribal conflicts, referring to the incidents occurred in each of Tulues in South Darfur state, in the state of Kassala and in Kadugli, South Kordufan state, noting to the previous problems that had occurred in Al Geneina, and Port Sudan, indicating that this plan aims to exhaust the RSF, and to drag them towards the different outskirts of the country.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, the leader of the RSF, has called on the citizens to take advantage of the change that took place in the country, and promote peaceful coexistence to strengthen the national unity.