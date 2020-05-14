Sudan: Cabinet Reviews Report On Security Situation

13 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers in its regular meeting held today, chaired by Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, reviewed a report on the security situation in the country presented by the Minister of Interior, Lieutenant-General Idriss Dafulla, who pointed to a decrease in crime rates during the period of complete closure, noting to the recent incidents in South and North Darfur states, in the area of Fadasi, Al- Gazira, the incidents in Kassala state, the incidents of Aed Babiker in eastern of Khartoum state, and the incidents in the city of Kadugli in South Kordufan, attributing causes of those incidents to incitement, rumors and the absence of the old methods for the treatment of the problems.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the spokesman for the government, Faisal Mohamed Salih, stated that the cabinet has deliberated on the report, pointing out to the importance of taking legal measures against criminals, and the role of security committees in taking precautionary measures, indicating that the council stressed on the need of holding accountable whosoever negligent in carrying their duties, and to control the media through the enforcement of to combat Rumors.

He added the council of ministers has stressed the importance of reform and structure of the security organs, the reviewing of its role in implementing the law.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
Struggling Sex Workers Get Food Aid in Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.