Sudan: Cabinet Reviews Report On Security Situation

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers in its regular meeting held today, chaired by Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, reviewed a report on the security situation in the country presented by the Minister of Interior, Lieutenant-General Idriss Dafulla, who pointed to a decrease in crime rates during the period of complete closure, noting to the recent incidents in South and North Darfur states, in the area of Fadasi, Al- Gazira, the incidents in Kassala state, the incidents of Aed Babiker in eastern of Khartoum state, and the incidents in the city of Kadugli in South Kordufan, attributing causes of those incidents to incitement, rumors and the absence of the old methods for the treatment of the problems.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the spokesman for the government, Faisal Mohamed Salih, stated that the cabinet has deliberated on the report, pointing out to the importance of taking legal measures against criminals, and the role of security committees in taking precautionary measures, indicating that the council stressed on the need of holding accountable whosoever negligent in carrying their duties, and to control the media through the enforcement of to combat Rumors.

He added the council of ministers has stressed the importance of reform and structure of the security organs, the reviewing of its role in implementing the law.