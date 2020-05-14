Sudan: Joint Chiefs of Staff Delegation Assured On Situations in South Kordofan

13 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadugli — The delegation of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, led by Lieutenant General Abdullah al-Bashir Ahmed al-Sadig, Deputy Chief of Staff for Training, assured on the security situation in South Kordufan State after the recent incidents that led to the martyrdom of (26) people and 19 wounded.

In statement to SUNA, following the meeting held by the State Security Committee in the presence of the Governor, caretaker of South Kordufan Major General Rashad Abdul Hamid Ismail and members of the State's Security Committee, Lieutenant General Abdullah al-Bashir Ahmed al-Sadiq, asserted the government's keenness to extend the prestige of the state, maintain security and stability and the application of the deterrent law on injustice and preserve the rights.

Lieutenant General Abdullah called on the formation of a committee to investigate the facts, determine the damages caused by the incidents, in addition to opening criminal reports in the prosecution against the aggressors, denying the incidents to be a tribal conflict, as promoted by some, describing the problem as individual, pointing to the importance of continuing the curfew in the state to maintain security.

He praised efforts of the state's government, the traditional administration, and the coordinating committees of the Forces for Freedom and Change in Southern Kordufan, their understanding to the situation, stressing the necessity of imposing state prestige and preventing chaos.

He continued that the problem started on (11-4-2020) in Um Shaaran in the southern rural area, started by the looting of herds, and led to the loss of lives, adding that what happened yesterday as a result of a weapon sale in (11-5-2020) and then developed to clashes into the city of Kadugli which led to the death of (26) from both sides and 19 wounded.

