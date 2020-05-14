Sudan: Cabinet Praises Performance of Health Ministry, White Army to Combat Corona

13 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting today, chaired by Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk renewed its appreciation to the performance of the Ministry of Health, and the White Army for their efforts in combating the pandemic and protecting citizens.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the official spokesman for the government, Faisal Mohamed Salih, noted that the cabinet heard to a statement about the developments of the corona pandemic in the country presented by the Minister of Health Dr. Akram Ali Al- Tom, pointing to the increase of number of cases to (1661), including (80) deaths and (173) recovery cases.

He also referred to the ministry's plan to provide equipment, aids, and the mobilization of the medical cadre, noting to the ministry's future plan's vision to benefit from the role of the advisory board in forecasting and expanding the scope of examination to include the states, as well as benefiting from all the health personnel in the country, beside the situation of the protective clothing and equipment and the ministry's role in monitoring of the states' performance and the funding situation for provision of the needs.

Faisal added that the council of ministers discussed the measures taken by the Ministry to combat the pandemic, particularly with regard to stranded citizens, the provision of precautionary measures and the Ministry's vision on the education and the closure of private hospitals.

On the other hand, the council approved the draft information crimes law for the year 2020, and the draft of the amendment of the criminal law for the year 2020.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
Struggling Sex Workers Get Food Aid in Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.