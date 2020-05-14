Sudan: Cabinet Praises Performance of Health Ministry, White Army to Combat Corona

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting today, chaired by Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk renewed its appreciation to the performance of the Ministry of Health, and the White Army for their efforts in combating the pandemic and protecting citizens.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the official spokesman for the government, Faisal Mohamed Salih, noted that the cabinet heard to a statement about the developments of the corona pandemic in the country presented by the Minister of Health Dr. Akram Ali Al- Tom, pointing to the increase of number of cases to (1661), including (80) deaths and (173) recovery cases.

He also referred to the ministry's plan to provide equipment, aids, and the mobilization of the medical cadre, noting to the ministry's future plan's vision to benefit from the role of the advisory board in forecasting and expanding the scope of examination to include the states, as well as benefiting from all the health personnel in the country, beside the situation of the protective clothing and equipment and the ministry's role in monitoring of the states' performance and the funding situation for provision of the needs.

Faisal added that the council of ministers discussed the measures taken by the Ministry to combat the pandemic, particularly with regard to stranded citizens, the provision of precautionary measures and the Ministry's vision on the education and the closure of private hospitals.

On the other hand, the council approved the draft information crimes law for the year 2020, and the draft of the amendment of the criminal law for the year 2020.