Sudan: Human Rights Commission Expresses Concern Over Security Situation

13 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the National Commission for Human Rights, expressed her deep concern over the security situation among some components of the Sudanese society in a number of states in (Kassala, South Kordufan, West Kordufan, South Darfur, Al-Gazira) which resulted in human rights violations, number of casualties and loss of properties.

The commission chairwoman, Hurriyah Ismail Abdul- Mouhsein, added in a press statement that, according to the commission's responsibility, and according to its law of 2009, which authorized it to monitor and protect human rights conditions in the country, it calls on all parties to stop hostilities and abide by the directives of the relevant official and security authorities.

She called on all the authorities' components to impose more state prestige by committing to implementing the provisions of the law and establishing security.

She asked for blessings and mercy on the victims, wishing the wounded and injured speedy recovery.

