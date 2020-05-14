Sudan: Shots Fired in Sudan Hospital

13 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Rahad — Shots were fired in the operating room of El Rahad Hospital in North Kordofan while two doctors were performing a caesarean section. This operation was necessary because the foetus had died.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Health Mohamed Siddig, the hospital's medical director said that the foetus died because the operation had to be postponed because of shortages of blood for blood transfusions.

The medical director announced that the hospital would be closed until the aggressors will be held accountable.

South Darfur

The Resistance Committees in Gireida in South Darfur have given the locality 48 hours to provide personal protection equipment to the Gireida Hospital so that it can be re-opened.

The coordinator of the Gireida Resistance Committees, Mohamed Mousa, told Radio Dabanga yesterday that Gireida Hospital closed at May 7th because of shortages of gloves, face masks and disinfectants.

If the hospital will not be open on Thursday, the resistance committees will organise a sit-in in front of the hospital.

