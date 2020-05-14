Zimbabwe: Explosion Site a Former Military Base - Probe

14 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Police investigations have revealed that the area in which a round metal object which exploded and seriously injured five family members last week in Tsholotsho was a military base during the liberation struggle.

The device, which had a knob, was found by a 13-year-old boy in the bush and exploded at their homestead in Tsholotsho. A dog that was nearby died on the spot.

The five -- who include the father Richard Moyo (64), Onias Moyo (32), the 13-year-old boy and two others aged 10 and two--were injured and rushed to Tsholotsho Hospital for medical assistance.

Richard Moyo is still admitted at the hospital while the other four have since been discharged.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the developments.

"The father is still admitted in hospital while the other three have been discharged and we are still carrying out investigations with the help of relevant stakeholders," he said.

The 13-year-old boy picked up the metal object from a nearby bush thinking it was toy and it exploded while he was using a hammer to remove the knob at his parents' home in Gotshane Village, Chief Mahlathini.

This was not the first time that people have either been killed or injured following an explosion, usually from ordinance left over from the liberation war.

Even 40 years after the end of the conflict that led to Zimbabwe's independence, leftover ordinance sometimes turn up.

Farmers in eastern France and southern Belgium still come across the odd unexploded shell from the First World War more than a century ago when these come to the surface as a result of normal earth movement and erosion and unexploded bombs from the Second World War turn up now and again in European cities, especially during new construction.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.