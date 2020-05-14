Ghana: Hollard Ghana Announces Free COVID-19 Cover for Existing and New Customers

Life insurance company, Hollard Life Assurance, a subsidiary of Hollard Ghana, has announced a free COVID-19 cover for all its existing and new customers on individual and group policies.

This initiative aims to ease the burden of the pandemic on Ghanaians.

At no additional cost, the complimentary COVID-19 cover will provide policy holders and their beneficiaries with financial support in the event of hospitalization or death as a result of coronavirus.

Group CEO, Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu said, "these are not normal times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty it presents, hence, our customers want support that goes beyond funeral or personal accident cover".

We are committed to ensuring a secure future for them, hence this comprehensive benefit to safeguard their wellbeing and add value to the existing products we offer, she highlighted.

Managing Director, Hollard Life Assurance, Nashiru Iddrisu, said Hollard Life's products are uniquely designed to cater for individual, family and group needs even during the pandemic.

"We've got our existing and new customers covered with 'Adepa Life Insurance policy' is a simple family-oriented plan, that covers the policy holder and up to seven members of their family", he stressed.

Highlighting on another policy, the "Purple Employee Plan" provides a more comprehensive, 24-hour protection, adequate and substantial cover at competitive premiums for employees throughout their employment, adding thatIt is the company's mandate to treat everyone with care and dignity.

He reiterated that, new customers are also entitled to full benefits under their policies for themselves and their insured dependents.

The country's favourite insurance group, Hollard Ghana, offers various life and general insurance products including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, home, and more; and can be reached via its website.

Hollard Ghana combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand.

With feet firmly planted on the Ghanaian soil but Headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customized to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance which operated in Ghana for over 25 years, he explained.