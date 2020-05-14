Rwanda Deploys Robots in Treating COVID-19 Patients

12 May 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Arafat Mugabo

Rwanda will this week begin using humanoid robots in coronavirus treatment centres to minimise human interaction.

Dr Daniel Ngamije, Rwanda's Minister of Health, on Friday said four CRUZR robots had been tested in treating Covid-19 patients and doctors trained on how to operate them.

The robots will be used in monitoring patient's vital signs including temperature, heart rate, blood, and oxygen levels and relay response to doctors and nurses remotely.

"One robot can screen 200 patients for temperature in one minute. When the doctor wants to discuss with the patient in words where the robot is stationed, the machine has videoconference capacity of connecting the doctor to have a live conversation with the patient," said Dr Ngamije.

He added that a doctor can check up on a Covid-19 patient more than four times a day, depending on their condition, thus increasing the chances of contacting the virus.

The robots are manufactured by Kigali-based Belgian robotic tech firm Zorabots and will be deployed throughout the pandemic.

Its features include facial recognition capabilities, can enforce proper mask wearing, and deliver food, water and medicine in and out of the wards, according to the Health Ministry.

The project is being run by the Ministry of Health in partnership with Ministry of Informational and Technology, Rwanda Biomedical Centre, Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA), and Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA).

However, the cost of the project has not been specified.

Rwanda as at Monday had recorded 285 coronavirus cases with 150 recoveries. No deaths have been recorded.

The country has two main Covid-19 treatment centres--Kanyinya in the capital Kigali and Nyamata in southeastern Rwanda. There are also 48 secondary treatment centres in each district hospital.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.