South Africa: Gentle Giant of a Journalist - and a Brother to All

A roundup of personal memories of journalists who say they were fortunate to have a colleague like Lungile Tom. Newsrooms around South Africa mourn with them for a brother journalist, felled by Covid-19.

"I am a good guy."

Lungile Tom. That was no lie.

His giant stature could not equal in measure to his lust for life, his love for his family, his deep spirituality, and his care for, and kindness towards his colleagues.

Lungile is the first-known South African journalist to succumb to COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, the 13th of May.

A week earlier, he was telling South African stories of life under lockdown.

eNCA cameramn Lungile Tom on a shoot, pictured here with Leon Schuster.

pic: Nadine Theron

Just two days earlier, he texted us from his hospital bed saying he was feeling better.

Several young journalists stepped in front of the harsh lens of a live television broadcast for the first time, with Lungile behind the camera. He wanted you to look and sound your best, and it was an affront to him if you felt nervous.

"It's going to be beautiful, maaaan."

He arrived at eNCA in 2013, having previously worked for CNBC. From the day...