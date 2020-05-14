South Africa: COVID-19 Death Toll At 219, With 12 074 Cases

As the country prepares for Level 3, the COVID-19 death toll is now 219, with the number of positive cases rising up to 12 074.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the Western Cape remains the epicentre of the Coronavirus with 6 713 cases, followed by Gauteng with 2 072 and the Eastern Cape recording 1 534.

KwaZulu-Natal, which is the home to South Africa's patient zero, has now been overtaken by the Eastern Cape , as the number of cases continues to spike.

Addressing the nation on the easing of the lockdown, as the country prepares to move to Level 3 at the end of May, to make room for economic activity, President Cyril Ramaphosa said every life lost is a tragedy.

"These 219 people who passed away had families; they had dependents, friends and colleagues," he told South Africa.

"Their lives were cut short by a virus that has caused human and economic devastation across the world."

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered is standing at 4 745.