Lesotho's Thabane Digs in His Heels - Again

14 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Lesotho's never-say-die Prime Minister Tom Thabane has once again dug in his heels, refusing to leave office even after this week apparently endorsing a new coalition formed to get rid of him.

Thabane, 80, met the leaders of the new coalition on Wednesday and insisted that he should be the legitimate head of the coalition because he was still the leader of the ABC, the lead party in the coalition.

The ABC recently replaced Thabane with finance minister Moeketsi Majoro as its new leader. But Thabane is insisting that the appointment of Majoro as leader did not follow proper procedures and was therefore invalid.

And so Thabane is insisting that he cannot legally be replaced by Majoro as prime minister as the constitution stipulates that the prime minister must be leader of the majority political party or coalition.

Thabane's opponents in Parliament have just completed an amendment to the constitution to help get rid of Thabane. Previously section 87 (5) of the constitution allowed a prime minister who lost a vote of no confidence in Parliament either to resign or to dissolve Parliament and call new elections.

The ninth amendment, which was enacted last week, tied the prime minister's hands...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

