Liberia: Mo Ibrahim Foundation Announces the 2020 Ibrahim Leadership Fellows

London — The Mo Ibrahim Foundation is pleased to announce the selection of the 2020 intake of Ibrahim Leadership Fellows, who make up the programme's ninth cohort.

The incoming Fellows include Hainan Taifour (Sudan), who joins the International Trade Centre (ITC), Eliam Kadewele (Malawi), who joins the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and Sylvain Degolmal Ngaryo (Chad), who will join the African Development Bank (AfDB). Due to the impact of COVID-19, Sylvain will be taking up his post in 2021.

The Ibrahim Leadership Fellowships programme is a selective programme designed to identify and prepare the next generation of outstanding African leaders, providing them with mentoring opportunities in key multilateral institutions. The candidates, chosen from a pool of over 2,000 applicants, will benefit from the direct mentorship of the current heads of the institutions.

Commenting on the new Ibrahim Leadership Fellows, Mo Ibrahim, Founder and Chair of the Mo

Ibrahim Foundation, said:

"I'd like to congratulate our three new Ibrahim Leadership Fellows who are joining this unique programme. Today, Africa faces severe challenges that highlight the need for strong leadership and sound governance. There has never been a better time to invest and support a new generation of future leaders. My aspiration for the new Fellows is that they will enhance the expertise required to drive this continent forward, by learning, using their skills and working in close collaboration with colleagues in these important organizations."

Hanan Taifour (Sudan) joins ITC. Hanan is an economist with extensive experience in economic policy research, project management and supporting the growth of small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in Africa. She has worked with organizations including the Economic Policy Research Institute in South Africa.

Eliam Kadewele (Malawi) joins ECA. Eliam is an economist with vast experience in the public sector focusing on economic policy formulation and analysis, project development and management, planning and budgeting, monitoring and evaluation, economic analysis and financial modelling. He has worked for the Malawian parliament and undertaken a range of roles in the Malawian Ministry of Finance.

Sylvain Degolmal Ngaryo (Chad) will join the AfDB. Sylvain is an entrepreneur with extensive experience in the energy sector. His professional experience include the management of various energy programmes including renewables, bioenergy, oil and gas. Sylvain has worked for organizations such as the African Union (AU) and N'Djamena Refinery Company Limited.

The application process for the 2021 Ibrahim Leadership Fellowships programme will open in August 2020.