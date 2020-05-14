South Africa: Under-Fire Lindiwe Sisulu Talks Tough On Corruption

analysis

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says she's determined to combat corruption, but her recent actions raise more questions.

During the early response to the spread of Covid-19, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu spoke regularly on the need to urgently provide water services to communities across the country and to "de-densify" informal settlements.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, the minister said the Department of Basic Education is providing R600-million to help her team improve water and sanitation facilities at 3,475 schools across the country before they reopen and that infrastructure upgrades performed during the pandemic must provide long-term benefit to communities.

The press conference, however, focused not on preventing the spread of Covid-19 but corruption.

The department of water and sanitation, as it was called before it was joined with human settlements, was notoriously bankrupt under former minister Nomvula Mokonyane and her successor Gugule Nkwinti said he found it in "a mess" in 2018. Corruption allegations have been rife and, according to the department, fewer South Africans had access to reliable water services in 2019 than in 1994.

"We promised we would do everything so we can push back on any perception of corruption,"...