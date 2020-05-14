South Africa: COVID-19 - Exposing a Water Crisis in the Making

analysis

The outbreak of coronavirus infections, and the rush to provide water to communities so they can wash their hands, should be a major wake-up call to the South African government, experts said during a Daily Maverick webinar on water in this country.

The South African government's failure to plan and prepare when it comes to providing water to communities was starkly highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic - and communities' lack of access to water should be a major embarrassment to those in charge.

These were the views of experts during a webinar on water led by Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood. During the webinar, the audience was asked to add their names to Amnesty International's petition to the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, to recognise that one in three people in South Africa - about 20 million - has no access to safe or reliable water supplies, and to put plans in place to make access to safe, running water a reality.

The petition calls for transparency about the water situation in the country, and for progressive plans that will make sure access to water is sustained even after the pandemic. It also calls for accountability ...