Liberia: Forum Collaborates With Rescued Kids in Hardship to Aid Liberian Orphanages in Response to the COVID-19 Outbreak

press release

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a threat to the socio-economic challenges facing Liberia the response from civil society organizations and private individuals is without doubt pivotal. With this need in mind, Critical Thinkers (CT), a Facebook Messenger-based forum of Liberians decided to get involved in identifying with some the most vulnerable Liberian orphanages.

Critical Thinkers is a select group of Liberians engaged in dialogue, intellectual debates, the sharing of published articles, news clippings, podcasts, videos, and exchanges on current events. As an informal think tank, the forum has as its mission the sharing of ideas about Liberia and the rest of the world covering topics on political empowerment and democracy; economics and policy reform; entrepreneurship and private-sector development; health and education; agriculture and agri-business; and infrastructure and tourism.

The forum has been around for about two years and was established through the instrumentality of Mr. William Ponder, a Liberian economist and banking professional who resides in the United States. Currently, there are over eighty individuals who are somewhat associated with the forum.

The forum's current membership includes professionals from the public, non-profit, and private sectors. Members reside in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Liberia. The forum is administered by an administrative team which sets guidelines of engagement which requires cordiality, mutual respect for ideological differences, and a commitment to professionalism and integrity.

As Mr. Ponder states in his invite letter, "Critical Thinkers is a sharing and learning tool enabling members to create a one-stop shopping platform covering a multitude of information at our fingertips. We seek to analyze information from all sides of the Liberian political and socio-economic spectrum, be it from the government or the opposition. Members share a common purpose of wanting the best for Liberia. We therefore believe that Liberian citizens are deserving of better particularly considering the devastating historical events the country has witnessed. Our members can be part of political parties --but the forum as a "collective" is independent and is not attached to any political party or the Liberian government. We thus cherish our capabilities to analyze independently."

The COVID-19 Response

While the COVID-19 virus does not discriminate and is infecting people regardless of socio-economic status, poorer communities especially those with special needs are the most vulnerable. The pandemic has had a toll on the world--causing deaths, illnesses, and economic despair.

Although the mission of Critical Thinkers is toward policy related issues and addressing current events, the forum found it imperative that it identifies with the national response to the COVID-19 outbreak in a manner which is modest but impactful. As such, the forum has decided to collaborate with the local organization, Rescued Abandoned and Children in Hardship (REACH) to provide funding toward a donation project. REACH is a registered Liberia-based NGO which has as part of its mission the provision of assistance to underprivileged children in Liberia. The donation project is taking place on Wednesday, May 13, and involves the distribution of thirty-six 25kg bags of rice, two cartons of vegetable oil, and box of seasonings to six orphanages as part of a COVID-19 feeding program for needy children.

Critical Thinkers wishes to thank all its members who voluntarily contributed toward this worthy cause.