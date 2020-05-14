Liberia: WFP Liberia Announces Arrival of 16 Brand New 4×4 Vehicles for Its Liberia Country Operations

Monrovia — The World Food Programme in Liberia has announced the arrival of a fleet of sixteen (16) brand new 4×4 Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles from the WFP Fleet Center in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Toyota vehicles - including 7 Hard Tops, 4 Double Cabin Pickups, 2 Single Cabin Pickups, 1 Land Cruiser L200, and 2 Land Cruiser Prados - were leased in January 2020 under WFP's Global Vehicle Leasing Programme (GVLP).

The vehicles will replace the WFP aged fleet of Toyota Land Cruisers that the Organization started disposing of in October 2018 and February 2020 in line with its assets management policy that requires the replacement of all vehicles that have reached the terminal mileage.

According to the Head of WFP's Support Services Unit, Aaron Sleh, the new vehicles will be used in various components of WFP's operations in Liberia including the ongoing fight against COVID-19 as well as WFP's social safety net programmes, WFP's food assistance for assets creation, and other resilience building activities around Liberia.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.