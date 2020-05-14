Liberia: WFP Liberia Announces Arrival of 16 Brand New 4×4 Vehicles for Its Liberia Country Operations

14 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The World Food Programme in Liberia has announced the arrival of a fleet of sixteen (16) brand new 4×4 Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles from the WFP Fleet Center in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Toyota vehicles - including 7 Hard Tops, 4 Double Cabin Pickups, 2 Single Cabin Pickups, 1 Land Cruiser L200, and 2 Land Cruiser Prados - were leased in January 2020 under WFP's Global Vehicle Leasing Programme (GVLP).

The vehicles will replace the WFP aged fleet of Toyota Land Cruisers that the Organization started disposing of in October 2018 and February 2020 in line with its assets management policy that requires the replacement of all vehicles that have reached the terminal mileage.

According to the Head of WFP's Support Services Unit, Aaron Sleh, the new vehicles will be used in various components of WFP's operations in Liberia including the ongoing fight against COVID-19 as well as WFP's social safety net programmes, WFP's food assistance for assets creation, and other resilience building activities around Liberia.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.