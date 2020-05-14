Liberia: Please Reopen the Airports, We Want to Go Home

I think the government should please allow passenger flights in the country so others who are not citizens of Liberia can be able to leave the country. We can't be locked down as well why we are not benefitting from the Liberian government. We need to go home to our families. Airlines are planning to resume starting June 1, 2020.

But most airlines are saying they will only come for passengers when the restrictions place on the airports are relaxed or lift up. Some of us need to go, our government are not willing to get us out of here, so we need to find our own way out. I'm really hoping that my message reaches the government.

Barcus Yuon