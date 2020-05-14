Ghana: 27 Market Women Granted Bail for Breaching Social Gathering Directive

14 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule

Bolgatanga — Twenty-seven market women in Bolgatanga of the Upper East Region, who were arrested by the police on Monday for breaching social distancing directive, had been granted bail to appear before the Bolgatanga High Court on May 25.

The Bolgatanga Municipal Police Command arrested 27 out of the at least 200 market women, who demonstrated against the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly's decision to relocate some market women from the old market to a new facility.

According to the Bolgatanga Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Richard Anaba Salifu, the suspects were arrested because they failed to take instructions from the police.

He said when the police started beating the demonstrators, some dispersed, bringing order, but others were arrested because they failed to observe social distancing directives.

According to Chief Supt Salifu, the police were compelled to beat some of the traders because they refused to take instructions issued by the police.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Bolgatanga, Mr Joseph Ameyure, told the Ghanaian Times that the assembly took the decision to decongest the market and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He appealed to the public to obey all COVID-19 protocols, to help prevent the spread of the pandemic.

