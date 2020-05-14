Ghana: Speaker Recalls Members of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has recalled Members of Parliament from recess to commence the Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The recall is pursuant to Standing Order 37 of the Parliament of Ghana which empowers the Speaker to recall the House from recess.

A statement issued and signed by Prof. Oquaye recalling the House said the meeting would commence on Tuesday, May 19.

"In pursuant of Standing Order 37 of the Parliament of Ghana, I Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament, hereby give notice that the Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at ten O'clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra," the statement said.

Before the House adjourned sine die barely two weeks ago, it was suspended indefinitely by the Speaker, to be on standby to approve measures being adopted by the government to combat the novel coronavirus.

During this meeting, amongst other businesses, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in line with the Public Financial Management Act 2016, Act 921 would be expected to present to Parliament a mid-year review of the 2020 budget.

"The Minister shall, not later than the July 31 of each financial year, prepare and submit to Parliament a mid-year fiscal policy review," Section 28(1) of the Act states.

In that presentation, the Finance Minister would be expected to give the House, a brief overview of recent macroeconomic developments of the government; and an update of macroeconomic forecasts undertaken by the government.

Mr Ofori-Atta would also be expected to give an analysis of the total revenue, expenditure and financing performance for a period up to the first six months of this financial year.

Per the Act, the Finance Minister would be presenting to the House "a revised budget outlook for the unexpired term of the financial year, and the implication of the revised budget outlook for the Medium-Term Fiscal and Expenditure Framework if necessary."