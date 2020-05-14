Ghana: COVID-19 Cases and Hotspots

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has been reported to have declared 10 Metropolis, Municipalities and Districts in two regions as coronavirus hotspots.

They include Tema, Klottey Korle, Accra, Kpone Katamanso, all in the Greater Accra Region and Obuasi, Kumasi, Kwadaso, Suame, Oforikrom and Aboaso in the Ashanti Region.

Besides the 10 where the prevalence rate is high, other areas identified where confirmed cases are high are Ketu South, Kpando, Hohoe, Ho, Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem, Cape Coast, Ajumako, and Ewim in the Volta and Central Regions respectively.

According to the Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Aboagye who disclosed these in Accra on Tuesday, work places have become a major source of spread of the virus in most parts of the country.

He therefore advised the public to take precautionary measures and adhere to the social distancing protocols, frequently washing their hands with soap under running water at the work place to avoid the further spread of the disease codenamed Covid-19.

The Ghanaian Times is not surprised at all with the above revelation by the GHS because reports reaching us indicate that most Ghanaians are treating the disease as if it is incapable of attacking them.

For some strange reasons, many people think that the disease is far away from them and are therefore ignoring the protocols and the directives by government to contain the disease.

In fact, our reports from various parts of the country reveal that the social distancing and ban on public gathering are being flouted with impunity although authorities in those areas have tried various means to curtail the spread of the disease as well as protect members of the public.

Unfortunately, many have displayed some stubbornness in listening to public officials who have asked them to obey the protocols.

Fortunately, many of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and public spirited persons have gone to the extent of distributing personal protective equipment as well as food items to encourage people to abide by the directives but this appears not to be working.

For instance, the revelation that one person infected over 500 workers in one particular workplace in Tema is a clear indication that many of us have taken for granted all the efforts that are being made to combat the disease.

What happened in Tema is also happening in many parts of the country and it is time tough measures were taken to punish those who deliberately refuse to adhere to the preventive protocols.

We do not see how difficult it is to keep a distance from others, wear face and nose masks in public and frequently wash hands with soap under running water.

As it stands, those who are refusing to comply are putting all of us in danger and that is why we must not allow this to continue.

The authorities in the areas that have been declared hot spots must get tough and punish those who flout the directives.

We call on the government to empower the Assemblies and the security agencies to evoke the emergency powers particularly in the affected areas to arrest and prosecute the law breakers so that it will serve as deterrent to others; that way, we may be able to contain the disease and stop its further spread.