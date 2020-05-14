Ghana: 2 Die in Accident At Apam Junction

Cape Coast — Two people lost their lives in an accident near Apam Junction on the Cape Coast-Winneba road, in the Central Region, on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident, which occurred around 2:27p.m, involved a taxi cab with registration number GS 5436-19, which was travelling from the direction of Mankessim towards Accra.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known, but the taxi somersaulted on reaching the area before it was found lying on its roof with occupants trapped inside.

Some eyewitnesses said that, the taxi was spotted moving strangely and suddenly hitting the the back of a Man Diesel truck that was ahead of it before it somersaulted.

A combined team from the Ghana Police Service, National Ambulance Service and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were on the scene to save the lives of the two victims trapped in the vehicle.

However,they were already dead before they were removed from the mangled vehicle by the team.

In an interview, the Central Regional Police Relations Officer of the Ghana Fire Service, ADO 1 Abdul Wasiu, said that the cause of the accident had not been established, but said the car was carrying liquid substances suspected to be alcohol.

The bodies have been deposited at the St. Louis Catholic Hospital mortuary at Apam.