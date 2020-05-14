Malawi Immigration Officers Cry Foul Over Promotions - Sub Inspectors Sidelined

Sub Inspectors at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services say they are not happy with the move by management for not considering them for promotions.

On Tuesday the department announced that it has promoted all constables to sergeants and all sergeants to sub-inspectors, the last rank of junior officers.

The move came after the junior officers last week threatened to stage a sit-in from next week should the government fail to promote them.

In a letter dated May 9, the junior officers; constables, sergeants, and sub-inspectors asked management to consider them for promotion saying many have stayed long without being promoted.

"But we are surprised to see that only constables and sergeants have been promoted leaving sub-inspectors. This is very unfair. Sub inspectors are also juniors," said an officer who asked for anonymity for fear of reprisals.

According to the concerned officers the most surprising thing is that among those prompted are officers who were recruited in 2018, while normally it takes four years for one to be promoted.

They feel this is because most of the new recruits are sons, daughters, and relations of government officials, politicians, and businesses gurus.

In a separate latter to the regional immigration officers, the junior officers had earlier given the management seven days to address all pressing issues failing which they will hold a sit-in from Monday next week.

However in a letter Wednesday to immigration departments, Director-General Masauko Medi congratulated the constables and sergeants for being promoted, a move which confirmed the sidelining of sub-inspectors.