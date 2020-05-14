Malawi: Police Intercepts 26 Malawian Illegal Travelers From South Africa

13 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Brian Wasili

Malawi Police in Mwanza have intercepted 26 Malawian men who entered Malawi using the uncharted route for fear of being questioned over travelling documents by immigration officials at Mwanza border.

Confirming the development, Mwanza Police Station publicist, Inspector Edwin Kaunda said that police were tipped by communities on Monday after becoming suspicious of a group of men that looked stranded at Michiru turn off along Mwanza Blantyre road.

"Our officers rushed to the scene and brought them to the station for investigations," said Kaunda.

He said that upon investigations it was discovered that the people were running away from South Africa to Malawi for a sigh of relief due to difficult life they were experiencing in that country emanating from the lockdown imposed in response to Covid-19 preventive measures.

Kaunda also explained that the Covid-19 screening service was conducted on them by health personnel from the District Health Office (DHO) after being alerted by the police.

Meanwhile, health officials in the district have indicated that nobody among those men has indications of infection related to the Covid-19 pandemic but recommended for a 14-day self-quarantine at their homes as a preventive measure.

"Thereafter those people were sent to the immigration department at Mwanza border for travelling formalities," explained Kaunda.

Kaunda said meanwhile all the people have been released for their respective districts such as Mzimba, Balaka and Mangochi among others.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.