Malawi: Police Intercepts 26 Malawian Illegal Travelers From South Africa

Malawi Police in Mwanza have intercepted 26 Malawian men who entered Malawi using the uncharted route for fear of being questioned over travelling documents by immigration officials at Mwanza border.

Confirming the development, Mwanza Police Station publicist, Inspector Edwin Kaunda said that police were tipped by communities on Monday after becoming suspicious of a group of men that looked stranded at Michiru turn off along Mwanza Blantyre road.

"Our officers rushed to the scene and brought them to the station for investigations," said Kaunda.

He said that upon investigations it was discovered that the people were running away from South Africa to Malawi for a sigh of relief due to difficult life they were experiencing in that country emanating from the lockdown imposed in response to Covid-19 preventive measures.

Kaunda also explained that the Covid-19 screening service was conducted on them by health personnel from the District Health Office (DHO) after being alerted by the police.

Meanwhile, health officials in the district have indicated that nobody among those men has indications of infection related to the Covid-19 pandemic but recommended for a 14-day self-quarantine at their homes as a preventive measure.

"Thereafter those people were sent to the immigration department at Mwanza border for travelling formalities," explained Kaunda.

Kaunda said meanwhile all the people have been released for their respective districts such as Mzimba, Balaka and Mangochi among others.