Malawi: MEC Proposes June 23 Voting Day in Malawi Fresh Presidential Election

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has stunned participants to the National Elections Consultative Forum (Necof) when the pollster said it proposes June 23, 2020 as the day voters should elect a president in the fresh elections.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah has told the high-level meeting underway in Mangochi that parliament should endorse the date.

"This will enable MEC to have more time to process the results before the end of 150 days ordered by the court," she told the political party representatives and other electoral stakeholders.

Participants are yet to respond to this but this will generate fury as political parties and other stakeholders want Ansah and other commissioners out of office following both Constitutional Court and Supreme Court orders.

Other political commentators say the commissioners have brought forward the date of the election from July 2 so that they administer the elections before the end of their term of office end June.

Ansah also says that MEC has shot down a proposal by electoral stakeholders to employ from the private sector presiding officers.

She said public servants, such as teachers, can do better in the job because they are accountable to the government.