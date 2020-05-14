Malawi: MEC Proposes June 23 Voting Day in Malawi Fresh Presidential Election

13 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has stunned participants to the National Elections Consultative Forum (Necof) when the pollster said it proposes June 23, 2020 as the day voters should elect a president in the fresh elections.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah has told the high-level meeting underway in Mangochi that parliament should endorse the date.

"This will enable MEC to have more time to process the results before the end of 150 days ordered by the court," she told the political party representatives and other electoral stakeholders.

Participants are yet to respond to this but this will generate fury as political parties and other stakeholders want Ansah and other commissioners out of office following both Constitutional Court and Supreme Court orders.

Other political commentators say the commissioners have brought forward the date of the election from July 2 so that they administer the elections before the end of their term of office end June.

Ansah also says that MEC has shot down a proposal by electoral stakeholders to employ from the private sector presiding officers.

She said public servants, such as teachers, can do better in the job because they are accountable to the government.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.