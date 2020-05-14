Malawi: MEC Proposes Law to Deter 'Jokers' On Presidential Nomination Events

Photo: Lameck Masina/VOA
Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah (file photo).
13 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has told a high level electoral meeting that the pollster has proposed that presidential candidates should pay their K2 million fee upfront before collecting nomination papers.

Swira: Among the time wasters on nominations events

Ansah said this during the national electoral consultative meeting which is underway in Mangochi.

This follows concerns that some people apply to be presidential candidates when they lack prerequisite qualifications.

"We feel that this law would deter jokers who come to present their papers without paying nomination fees," she said.

Among other contesters during last week's presentation of nomination papers, Ras Chikomeni Chirwa and Smart Swira were disqualified for failing to pay the K2 million fee among others.

Ansah also said that due to the Supreme Court ruling, MEC will open registration centres for five days to allow people who registered during the 2019 elections process transfers and obtain duplicate voter certificates.

She said the voter registration which was underway in some districts when the ruling was delivered, was suspended.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

