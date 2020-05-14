Mauritius: Tourism Has Been the Worst Affected of All Major Economic Sectors Says Tourism Minister

press release

The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill, and tourism has been the worst affected of all major economic sectors. Against a backdrop of heightened uncertainty international tourism could decline by 60-80% over the whole year as predicted by the UNWTO.

This statement was made today in the National Assembly by the Minister of Tourism, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard, during his intervention on the introduction of the Covid-19 (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill and the Quarantine Bill.

Minister Lesjongard underpinned that the two proposed Bills will allow Government to restart the economy which is currently at a standstill. He stated that no Government worldwide was prepared for such a disaster.

He recalled that Government had already come forward with its Programme earlier this year and it was never its intention to change any laws but the country being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and with thousands of people risking losing their jobs in the coming days, weeks or months, these measures are deemed necessary.

Mr Lesjongard pointed out that some want to make people believe that this was planned and Government strongly reject the premeditation argument. We have an obligation to do what we do to save lives and save jobs, he highlighted.

As for the Quarantine Bill, underscored the Minister of Tourism, it is a law that goes back a long time, therefore it has to be changed and adapted to modern times although the amendments toughen the penalties but it is being done to protect the population.

He also dwelt on the Work From Home Act with reference to clause 17 (A) and underlined that the proposed clause is not new while stressing that 48 hours is a sufficient for notification.

Minister Lesjongard underpinned that it is very important that necessary measures be brought forward to ensure the safety and well-being of each citizen as well as that of tourists who will be coming into the country in the future. The welfare of the country is and will remain the main priority of the Government thus it is a nonsense to say that Government has a hidden agenda, he added.

