Mauritius: COVID-19 Bill and Quarantine Bill to Provide for a Reformed and Modern Legislative Framework, Reassures Attorney-General

The Attorney-General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, reassured the population that the COVID-19 (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill and the Quarantine Bill, presented today by Prime Minister Jugnauth, in the National Assembly, will provide for a reformed and modern appropriate legislative framework comprising all necessary measures in the wake of communicable diseases.

He was speaking at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee of Covid-19 at the Treasury Building in Port-Louis during which various aspects of the two bills were also discussed.

Minister Gobin underlined that the new legislations are deemed as being crucial with the increasing adverse impacts of the Covid-19 on the socio-economic front of the country. He reiterated that new amendments have been brought in the best interests of the population following thorough discussions with all stakeholders.

He condemned the spread of fake news on social media concerning the implications of the two bills adding that all measures taken are in line with Government's strategy to ensure preparedness of the country on the national level in the face of such difficult situations in the future.

For his part, Minister Jagutpal spoke of the Quarantine Bill which will make provision for the setting up of quarantine centres to restrict vectors of the contamination from reaching the population. Infected persons, he added, will be given necessary and timely treatment in the centres where proper follow-up and monitoring of their health will be done by health professionals. He also underlined that any person failing to answer and provide precise information asked by a quarantine officer will be subject to severe penalties.

Dr Joomaye highlighted that these measures will cater to several issues evoked during the curfew period such as the payment of CWA and CEB bills and licences as well as the collect of rents for commercial buildings and properties. He also made reference to changes brought in the acts namely the Bank of Mauritius Act, Education Act, Employment Relations Act, and Mauritius Revenue Authority Act, amongst others, that will help sustain the progress of Mauritius on various fronts.

As regards fake news around Work Access Permit, he stated that the system will remain operational to ensure that all individuals who have submitted their applications receive their permits in accordance to the criteria. As at date, the Mauritius Police Force has received a total of 60 426 applications out of which 31 032 applications have already been approved, he added.

Latest figures on Covid-19

Updated information on the situation are as follows:

· Zero active case

· 322 successfully treated patients

· Total number of PCR tests and Rapid Antigen tests conducted as at date are 24 080 and 56 152 respectively

· 220 passengers in quarantine centres

