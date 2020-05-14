South Africa: The National COVID-19 Command Council Riddle and the Contradictory Statements About Its Powers and Functions

opinion

The president, Presidency, and various ministers have made directly contradictory statements about the powers and functions of the National Coronavirus Command Council, which may or may not be running South Africa.

On 15 March, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) "to coordinate all aspects of our extraordinary emergency response" to the Covid-19 crisis. After the president and several ministers stated that the NCCC takes binding decisions (and therefore does not merely play a coordinating role), lawyers started questioning the legality of the NCCC and any decisions it might have taken. But as the Presidency has provided at least three different explanations for how the NCCC operates and what functions it has, it is impossible to know whether the many decisions attributed to the NCCC are unlawful and hence invalid.

As I am about to try and explain in this short column how the exercise of executive power works in South Africa; why collective Cabinet accountability is not what it seems; and why ministers or the Cabinet collectively cannot lawfully act as a rubber stamp for decisions taken by the NCCC; I feel like a contestant in the Monty Python skit in which each...