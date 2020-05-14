South Africa: Girl, 5, Killed in Cape Town Blaze, Two Adults Badly Burnt

14 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A five-year-old child was killed and two people sustained serious burn wounds in a fire in Mfuleni on Thursday morning.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they had received an emergency call at 05:30 about informal structures on fire in Ibhola Street. Fire crews from Mfuleni and Kuils River as well, as paramedics, were dispatched.

"Although the fire was extinguished at 05:40, firefighters came across the body of the female minor amongst the debris. The man and woman were treated on scene and taken to hospital by ambulance."

The two had sustained 70% burn wounds, Carelse said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said another two people were also taken to hospital

"The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage," she said.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

