South Africa: R13 Million Vehicle Finance Fraud 'Kingpin' Remains Behind Bars Following Court Appearance

14 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

One of the so-called "kingpins" of a vehicle finance scam that allegedly defrauded banks to the tune of R13 million, appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Zamile Nongogo, 52, faces charges of fraud, theft, forgery and money laundering.

On Tuesday, News24 reported that the Hawks had arrested Nongogo, but he wasn't named because he was still to make a court appearance.

Nongogo was arrested in Port Elizabeth on Monday and has allegedly been linked to 22 cases of fraud worth more than R13.9 million

According to regional NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani, Nongogo is the fourth accused in the alleged vehicle finance fraud syndicate that operated in East London and Port Elizabeth between 2013 and 2019.

"Thobani Mabizela, Siyabonga Ngozi and Nqabisile Mhluzana are the first three accused. It is alleged that Nongogo and Mabizela are the kingpins behind the syndicate as they allegedly manufactured and supplied false bank statements and payslips to Ngozi and Mhluzana, who in turn, allegedly submitted these fraudulent documents to various banks for motor vehicle finance loans. The loans were approved and vehicles were handed over to them; however, no repayments were made," Ngcakani said.

Advocate Wayne Jaftha, the prosecutor in the case, said the State would oppose bail as the accused was facing numerous counts of fraud and was allegedly a part of a syndicate. He added that Nongogo allegedly committed these offences while he was out on parole.

"Nongogo remains in custody and his next court appearance will be [on Thursday]. The matter was rolled over... in order for the accused to seek a legal representative and to arrange a date for a bail application," Ngcakani added.

Mabizela's and Ngozi's next court appearance will be on 23 June, while Mhluzana's next court appearance will be on 28 May.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

