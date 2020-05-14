South Africa: Chief Justice Mogoeng Has 'Soft Power' in His Arsenal for Dealing With Errant Judges

analysis

Is there a role the Chief Justice could play which does not involve him personally and alone disciplining judges?

A press release on a Sunday night is never a good sign, even when it is from the Office of the Chief Justice. His office released a statement on Sunday 10 May at 8.30pm, dealing with the ongoing saga involving Judges John Hlophe and Patricia Goliath, which has drawn in several other judges from the Western Cape High Court, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and now the Chief Justice himself.

As readers will recall, Judge President (JP) Hlophe is in the middle of two different disciplinary matters which have been brought against him. The first goes back to 2008 and deals with an allegedly inappropriate approach by JP Hlophe to justices of the Constitutional Court. The second relates to a complaint lodged by Deputy Judge President (DJP) Goliath, who is JP Hlophe's deputy at the Western Cape High Court.

The roots of this second complaint go back prior to 2019, when a number of events caused the DJP concern. The DJP, we now learn, raised these issues with the Chief Justice in a meeting which took place on 11 October 2019....