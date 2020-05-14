South Africa: Chief Justice Mogoeng Has 'Soft Power' in His Arsenal for Dealing With Errant Judges

14 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Judges Matter

Is there a role the Chief Justice could play which does not involve him personally and alone disciplining judges?

A press release on a Sunday night is never a good sign, even when it is from the Office of the Chief Justice. His office released a statement on Sunday 10 May at 8.30pm, dealing with the ongoing saga involving Judges John Hlophe and Patricia Goliath, which has drawn in several other judges from the Western Cape High Court, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and now the Chief Justice himself.

As readers will recall, Judge President (JP) Hlophe is in the middle of two different disciplinary matters which have been brought against him. The first goes back to 2008 and deals with an allegedly inappropriate approach by JP Hlophe to justices of the Constitutional Court. The second relates to a complaint lodged by Deputy Judge President (DJP) Goliath, who is JP Hlophe's deputy at the Western Cape High Court.

The roots of this second complaint go back prior to 2019, when a number of events caused the DJP concern. The DJP, we now learn, raised these issues with the Chief Justice in a meeting which took place on 11 October 2019....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.