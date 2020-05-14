South Africa: A Ponzi Scheme By Another Name - the Case of Invest200

14 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

Ponzi schemes are named after the Italian Charles Ponzi, who ran a highly profitable and expansive pyramid investment operation, which led to him being jailed for 14 years. The latest kid on the South African block is called Invest200.

Ponzi schemes are operated by tricksters and sometimes seemingly legitimate businesses that will invite you to invest in a money-for-profit scheme. The operator promises you unrealistically large returns on your investment in a short period of time, in some shape or form, which is just what Invest200 market material promises potential investors.

And just like all the pyramid structures before it, the Invest200 proposition relies on enticing a steady flow of investors, whose money will go to pay off promises made to initial cash pushers. But, as history has proved many times over, these schemes will inevitably collapse, as it is impossible to find enough new investors to keep the funds flowing.

And it seems that Invest200 is nearing that tipping point. But more on that later.

Business Maverick was first made aware...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.