South Africa: A Ponzi Scheme By Another Name - the Case of Invest200

analysis

Ponzi schemes are named after the Italian Charles Ponzi, who ran a highly profitable and expansive pyramid investment operation, which led to him being jailed for 14 years. The latest kid on the South African block is called Invest200.

Ponzi schemes are operated by tricksters and sometimes seemingly legitimate businesses that will invite you to invest in a money-for-profit scheme. The operator promises you unrealistically large returns on your investment in a short period of time, in some shape or form, which is just what Invest200 market material promises potential investors.

And just like all the pyramid structures before it, the Invest200 proposition relies on enticing a steady flow of investors, whose money will go to pay off promises made to initial cash pushers. But, as history has proved many times over, these schemes will inevitably collapse, as it is impossible to find enough new investors to keep the funds flowing.

And it seems that Invest200 is nearing that tipping point. But more on that later.

Business Maverick was first made aware...