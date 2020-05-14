South Africa: Unprecedented Tax Collapse Endangers Post-COVID Recovery

14 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tania Ajam and Dennis Davis

The consequence of near-total cessation of economic activity and then a somewhat haphazard partial opening up of the economy is wreaking havoc with South Africa's tax base.

The serious economic impact of the lockdown policy response to the Covid-19 pandemic has understandably generated substantial policy debate in the media and in academia. Conspicuously absent from most of these discussions is an acknowledgement of an imminent tax collapse, which is not only unprecedented in modern South African fiscal history, but also poses huge economic challenges for the country.

In a report to Parliament on 5 May 2020, Edward Kieswetter, the commissioner of the South Africa Revenue Services (SARS), estimates that revenue losses of 15 to 20% of tax revenue are anticipated, amounting to R285-billion in fiscal year 2020/21. This is roughly in line with forecasts by the Bureau of Economic Research of R280-billion.

Given the highly uncertain nature of the trajectory of the pandemic (with the Department of Health expecting the infection rate to peak only in September) and the duration and nature of the risk-adjusted lockdown, this tax loss estimate could very well be a material understatement, with actual losses approaching R300-billion or more.

Much debate has...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

