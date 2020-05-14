South Africa: Eastern Cape Water Activists Free After Lockdown Arrest - and They Vow to Continue the Fight

14 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis and Hoseya Jubase

The National Prosecuting Authority has withdrawn all charges against 10 Eastern Cape activists for violating lockdown regulations when they had a meeting to discuss dire water problems in their communities. Despite a dramatic intervention by the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, more than 50 communities countrywide have reported that they remain without clean water and struggle to wash their hands.

The National Prosecuting Authority withdrew violation of lockdown regulations charges against 10 water activists in the Centane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The group was arrested when they held a meeting to discuss how to get water for the 600 households in their communities during lockdown.

A spokesperson for the NPA in the province, Luxolo Tyali, confirmed that the charges had been withdrawn.

"The prosecutor declined to prosecute in the matter," he said.

The group's leader Harvey Ntshoko said they briefly met with a prosecutor on Wednesday morning.

"We were told that there was no case here. Even the police officers who arrested us were not present in court. They told us to go because there is no docket," he said. Ntshoko said they would continue their fight for access to water in their villages.

On 14 April, on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.