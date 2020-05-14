South Africa: Eastern Cape Water Activists Free After Lockdown Arrest - and They Vow to Continue the Fight

analysis

The National Prosecuting Authority has withdrawn all charges against 10 Eastern Cape activists for violating lockdown regulations when they had a meeting to discuss dire water problems in their communities. Despite a dramatic intervention by the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, more than 50 communities countrywide have reported that they remain without clean water and struggle to wash their hands.

The group was arrested when they held a meeting to discuss how to get water for the 600 households in their communities during lockdown.

A spokesperson for the NPA in the province, Luxolo Tyali, confirmed that the charges had been withdrawn.

"The prosecutor declined to prosecute in the matter," he said.

The group's leader Harvey Ntshoko said they briefly met with a prosecutor on Wednesday morning.

"We were told that there was no case here. Even the police officers who arrested us were not present in court. They told us to go because there is no docket," he said. Ntshoko said they would continue their fight for access to water in their villages.

On 14 April, on...