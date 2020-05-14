South Africa: Lifeline for Youth Put At Risk By Pandemic

analysis

Celebrating 110 years of selfless commitment to the youth of Cape Town, the Salesian Institute Youth Projects are now facing an unprecedented challenge due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Salesian Institute Youth Projects (SIYP) has been dedicated to improving the lives of Cape Town youth since 1910. The NGO provides youth with basic education, vocational training, and social skills.

Frieda Pehlivan, communications manager of SIYP, explains:

For more than a century we [SIYP] have been providing education, shelter and emotional support for at-risk young people - a mission begun in the 19th century by Salesian order founder St John Bosco, who made it his life's work to support children in need. It's a mission we are living today, adapted to the unique needs of South Africa's 21st-century young people."

Learn to Live School of Skills Year 4 Hospitality Class 2020. (Photo: Frieda Pehlivan)

However, the organisation is facing an exceptional challenge due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The already weak state of the economy, the country's high levels of unemployment, poverty, and inequality... we as an organisation now are faced with financial constraints to continue with our programme offering to youth from marginalised backgrounds," says Pehlivan.

The organisation has three main...