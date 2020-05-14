Nigeria: Borno Relaxes Lockdown

Maiduguri — The Borno State Government has called off the lockdown imposed on the state to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown was imposed three weeks ago after an index case of COVID-19 was discovered in the state.

In a press release that was issued yesterday evening, The Borno State Deputy Governor, Mr. Usman Kadafur, who is also the Chairman of the State COVID-19 High Powered Committee, announce that the lockdown has been lifted because it has achieved its purpose.

Kadafur said: "The lockdown is being suspended indefinitely to study the situation for the time being. However, government will revert to the status quo if the situation escalates. The use of facemasks by the public is still mandatory and enforceable.

"Government, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders and opinion leaders should enforce social distancing especially in public gatherings and worship places.

"There should be restriction in public gatherings. Funeral processions and rites, weddings, naming ceremonies shall not be attended by more than 20 people.

Henceforth Juma'at prayers and five daily prayers shall be observed in all mosques as recommended by Borno State Council of Ulamas in strict adherence with the social distancing and wearing of face mask.

"All churches shall conduct church services as recommended by Christian Association of Nigeria, Borno Chapter, in strict adherence to social distancing and use of facemasks."

In addition, civil servants from grade 1-12 were asked to continue to work from home expect they were directed otherwise while Muslims were adviced by the Council of Ulamas to observe the forthcoming Eid prayer at home.