Nigeria: Soldiers Repel Boko Haram Attack in Borno Military Base

14 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Troops of the Nigerian Army stationed in Mainok, Borno State, wednesday engaged in a gunfight with suspected Boko Haram insurgents and repelled the attack by the terrorists.

A source told TheCable that the insurgents came into the village around 7p.m, shooting sporadically.

"They went straight to the military base and for about an hour now, they have been in a gunfight with the troops," he said.

In February, seven soldiers were reportedly killed when the insurgents attacked the village.

The troops engaging the insurgents are from the army's 29 battalion task force in Mainok. Sources said villagers are still scampering for safety.

When contacted, Army's spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, said he would find out and revert.

In the past weeks, the military had led successful offensives against the insurgents.

In April, troops reportedly killed more than 100 Boko Haram insurgents in an encounter at Buni Gari village in Gujba local government area of Yobe state. A cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the insurgents.

Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, had commended the troops, saying the success of the soldiers was achieved owing to intelligence reports prior to the attack.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.