Nigeria: Soldiers Repel Boko Haram Attack in Borno Military Base

Troops of the Nigerian Army stationed in Mainok, Borno State, wednesday engaged in a gunfight with suspected Boko Haram insurgents and repelled the attack by the terrorists.

A source told TheCable that the insurgents came into the village around 7p.m, shooting sporadically.

"They went straight to the military base and for about an hour now, they have been in a gunfight with the troops," he said.

In February, seven soldiers were reportedly killed when the insurgents attacked the village.

The troops engaging the insurgents are from the army's 29 battalion task force in Mainok. Sources said villagers are still scampering for safety.

When contacted, Army's spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, said he would find out and revert.

In the past weeks, the military had led successful offensives against the insurgents.

In April, troops reportedly killed more than 100 Boko Haram insurgents in an encounter at Buni Gari village in Gujba local government area of Yobe state. A cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the insurgents.

Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, had commended the troops, saying the success of the soldiers was achieved owing to intelligence reports prior to the attack.